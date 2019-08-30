Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.86 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 36.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.