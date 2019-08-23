Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.08 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Anika Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential downside is -37.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.48%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.