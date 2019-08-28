Reviewing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 16.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.