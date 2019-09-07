Reviewing Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA)’s and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s results

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 0.39 13.14 Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.55 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Security National Financial Corporation and Barings BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Security National Financial Corporation has a beta of -0.03 and its 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Barings BDC Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Security National Financial Corporation and Barings BDC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Barings BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 9.45% and its average target price is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation shares and 44.6% of Barings BDC Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.1% of Barings BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98% Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation was less bullish than Barings BDC Inc.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.