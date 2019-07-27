Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.89 N/A -0.48 0.00 Splunk Inc. 128 11.03 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates SecureWorks Corp. and Splunk Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SecureWorks Corp. and Splunk Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Splunk Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Splunk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SecureWorks Corp. and Splunk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

Splunk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.27 consensus price target and a 8.91% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SecureWorks Corp.’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has weaker performance than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.