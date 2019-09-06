Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 2.18 N/A -0.42 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.41 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 highlights SecureWorks Corp. and Progress Software Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SecureWorks Corp. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. SecureWorks Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Progress Software Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 24.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend while Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.