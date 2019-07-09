Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s results

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 18 1.95 N/A -0.48 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 972.26 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 0% respectively. SecureWorks Corp.’s share held by insiders are 11.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.