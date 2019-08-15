Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)’s results

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.71 N/A -0.42 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. 30,468 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and MINDBODY Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SecureWorks Corp. and MINDBODY Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and MINDBODY Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MINDBODY Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.