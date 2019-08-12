Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SecureWorks Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.80% -3.20% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting SecureWorks Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 121.84%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SecureWorks Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while SecureWorks Corp.’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SecureWorks Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. SecureWorks Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Dividends

SecureWorks Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors SecureWorks Corp.’s competitors beat SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.