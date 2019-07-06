Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s results

Since SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 18 1.95 N/A -0.48 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 71 18.87 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates SecureWorks Corp. and Everbridge Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SecureWorks Corp. and Everbridge Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Everbridge Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Everbridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SecureWorks Corp. and Everbridge Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Everbridge Inc. has an average price target of $80, with potential downside of -14.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 92.2% respectively. 11.3% are SecureWorks Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Everbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has weaker performance than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.