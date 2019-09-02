Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.79 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SecureWorks Corp. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. Its rival Dropbox Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Dropbox Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SecureWorks Corp. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Dropbox Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 20.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance while Dropbox Inc. has 15.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.