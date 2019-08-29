Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s results

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 54 2.72 N/A 0.07 688.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Commvault Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Commvault Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Commvault Systems Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.