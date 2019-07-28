Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.89 N/A -0.48 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates SecureWorks Corp. and Brightcove Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. SecureWorks Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SecureWorks Corp. and Brightcove Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 85.8%. Insiders owned 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

SecureWorks Corp. beats Brightcove Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.