Reviewing SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

Both SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.76 N/A -0.42 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.35 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. Its rival Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.