Reviewing Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s results

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 Stitch Fix Inc. 27 1.61 N/A 0.46 57.32

Demonstrates Secoo Holding Limited and Stitch Fix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Stitch Fix Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Secoo Holding Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Stitch Fix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8%

Liquidity

Secoo Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stitch Fix Inc. are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stitch Fix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Secoo Holding Limited and Stitch Fix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Secoo Holding Limited’s upside potential is 32.68% at a $9.5 average target price. Competitively Stitch Fix Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential upside of 96.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stitch Fix Inc. seems more appealing than Secoo Holding Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Secoo Holding Limited and Stitch Fix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 64.4% respectively. Competitively, Stitch Fix Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited has -11.91% weaker performance while Stitch Fix Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Secoo Holding Limited.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.