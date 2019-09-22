Reviewing Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)’s results

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30

Table 1 demonstrates Secoo Holding Limited and Jumei International Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jumei International Holding Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Secoo Holding Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Jumei International Holding Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Secoo Holding Limited and Jumei International Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Jumei International Holding Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Secoo Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jumei International Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Secoo Holding Limited and Jumei International Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Secoo Holding Limited’s upside potential is 35.71% at a $9.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.9% of Secoo Holding Limited shares and 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited had bearish trend while Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors Jumei International Holding Limited.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.