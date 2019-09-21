Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)’s and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s results

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 16.64 N/A -0.47 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 22.61 N/A -20.81 0.00

Demonstrates Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Its rival Silk Road Medical Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Silk Road Medical Inc has an average price target of $47, with potential upside of 33.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bearish trend while Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.