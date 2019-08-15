Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)’s and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s results

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 16.19 N/A -0.47 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.78 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.5 is Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 199.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares and 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has -5.16% weaker performance while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 15.14% stronger performance.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.