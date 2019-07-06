Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)’s and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s results

Both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 13.86 N/A -0.53 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 29 6.10 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.24. Intersect ENT Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Intersect ENT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s upside potential is 217.74% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Intersect ENT Inc. is $34, which is potential 57.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. appears more favorable than Intersect ENT Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 8.66% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intersect ENT Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.