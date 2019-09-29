Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

We are comparing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 0.00 44.93M -0.47 0.00 Electromed Inc. 6 0.00 6.86M 0.24 22.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 5,461,949,914.90% -333.3% -188.7% Electromed Inc. 117,667,238.42% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Electromed Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5. Competitively, Electromed Inc. has 7.4 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 32.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Electromed Inc. has 8.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has -5.16% weaker performance while Electromed Inc. has 4.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.