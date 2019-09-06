Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)’s and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s results

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.88 N/A -0.47 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.28 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.28 shows that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a 205.40% upside potential and an average price target of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has -5.16% weaker performance while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 201.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.