Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)’s and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.52 N/A -0.47 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30 293.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which has a 22.8 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 197.65%. Competitively the consensus target price of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is $43, which is potential 20.41% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. seems more appealing than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 74.8% respectively. 0.1% are Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has -5.16% weaker performance while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.