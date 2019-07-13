Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

This is a contrast between Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.92 N/A -0.79 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seattle Genetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.22 beta. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seattle Genetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 35.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $86.25. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 78.33% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that XBiotech Inc. seems more appealing than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 37.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.