Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.23 N/A -1.75 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 3.97 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $79.75, and a 11.77% upside potential. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 266.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.