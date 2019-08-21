Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.98 N/A -1.75 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.87% and an $81.8 consensus price target. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 62.16%. Based on the results given earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.