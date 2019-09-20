Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Since Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.54 N/A -1.75 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.23 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential is 10.20% at a $80.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -21.88% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Seattle Genetics Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.