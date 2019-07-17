Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.04 N/A -0.79 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a beta of 2.22 and its 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $86.25, and a 36.67% upside potential. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 360.00% and its average price target is $4.83. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.