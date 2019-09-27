Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 74 -2.44 112.00M -1.75 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.20 20.97M -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seattle Genetics Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 151,004,449.24% -21.4% -18% Personalis Inc. 118,140,845.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $80.2, with potential upside of 10.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Personalis Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.