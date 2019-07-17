Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.04 N/A -0.79 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.59 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seattle Genetics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Novan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $86.25, and a 36.67% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.