Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.73 N/A -1.75 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 37.45 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential is 8.80% at a $80.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 63.35% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Morphic Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.