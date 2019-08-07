Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.04 N/A -1.75 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.70 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seattle Genetics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 8.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $81.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.