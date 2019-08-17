Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.91 N/A -1.75 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00

Demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.03 beta indicates that Seattle Genetics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta which is 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.28% for Seattle Genetics Inc. with average target price of $81.8. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 493.22%. The results provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.