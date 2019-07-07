Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 16.15 N/A -0.79 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.01 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seattle Genetics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 2.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 122.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Seattle Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $86.25, while its potential upside is 24.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.