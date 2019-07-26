Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

We are contrasting Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 15.87 N/A -0.79 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.35 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s current beta is 2.22 and it happens to be 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Seattle Genetics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$81.8 is Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.50%. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,316.43% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.