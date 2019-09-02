Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.51 N/A -1.75 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential is 9.79% at a $79.75 consensus target price. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 554.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.6%. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.