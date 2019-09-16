Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.08 N/A -1.75 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.03 beta means Seattle Genetics Inc.’s volatility is 103.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s upside potential is 13.55% at a $80.2 average price target. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 27.23% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.