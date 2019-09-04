Reviewing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s results

Both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.39 N/A -2.16 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.28 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.