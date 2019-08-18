Reviewing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.37 N/A -2.16 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 27.69 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lianluo Smart Limited’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Lianluo Smart Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lianluo Smart Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 104.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 0.6% respectively. 5.7% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 52.9% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.