Reviewing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s and Its Competitors results

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has 61.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.10% -23.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The peers have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.05. In other hand, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.