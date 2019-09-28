Reviewing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s results

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 12 0.00 14.50M -2.16 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 9.53M -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 125,649,913.34% -30.1% -23.5% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 46,992,110.45% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential upside of 77.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares and 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares. Competitively, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.