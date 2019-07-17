Reviewing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s results

Since SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 15 1.64 N/A -2.16 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 44.08 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a -0.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has beta of 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 73.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 51.4%. 2.8% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has -18.91% weaker performance while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 244.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.