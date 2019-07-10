Reviewing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 15 1.66 N/A -2.16 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 24 634.24 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is 28.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.5. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s upside potential is 70.94% at a $22 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.