Reviewing Seaspan Corporation (SSW)’s and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s results

We are comparing Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 9 1.93 N/A 2.22 4.46 Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.38 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seaspan Corporation and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seaspan Corporation and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4% Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Seaspan Corporation is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seaspan Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Dorian LPG Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Dorian LPG Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seaspan Corporation and Dorian LPG Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50 Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Seaspan Corporation’s downside potential is -26.49% at a $7.63 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.3% of Seaspan Corporation shares and 57.8% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares. About 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -1.3% -0.9% 11.25% 6.69% 9.16% 26.31% Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation was less bullish than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Dorian LPG Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.