Reviewing Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (SHOS)’s and J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)’s results

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) and J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Department Stores. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 3 0.00 7.92M -2.47 0.00 J. C. Penney Company Inc. 1 0.03 280.31M -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. and J. C. Penney Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 243,924,974.59% -42.3% -14.4% J. C. Penney Company Inc. 37,048,638,646.58% -29.5% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. J. C. Penney Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, J. C. Penney Company Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. -1.75% 0.8% 13.96% 20.48% 15% 18.78% J. C. Penney Company Inc. -4.79% -32.01% -39.73% -37.36% -67.66% -23.51%

For the past year Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. has 18.78% stronger performance while J. C. Penney Company Inc. has -23.51% weaker performance.

Summary

J. C. Penney Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and appliances, as well as provides various services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating. As of February January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 1,013 department stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.