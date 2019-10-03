Reviewing Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (SHOS)’s and J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)’s results

Since Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) and J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) are part of the Department Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 3 0.00 7.92M -2.47 0.00 J. C. Penney Company Inc. 1 0.03 280.31M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. and J. C. Penney Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) and J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. 237,816,412.94% -42.3% -14.4% J. C. Penney Company Inc. 36,001,798,099.15% -29.5% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. J. C. Penney Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival J. C. Penney Company Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. J. C. Penney Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.8% are J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. -1.75% 0.8% 13.96% 20.48% 15% 18.78% J. C. Penney Company Inc. -4.79% -32.01% -39.73% -37.36% -67.66% -23.51%

For the past year Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. had bullish trend while J. C. Penney Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors J. C. Penney Company Inc. beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and appliances, as well as provides various services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating. As of February January 28, 2017, it operated approximately 1,013 department stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.