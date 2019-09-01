Reviewing Seagate Technology plc (STX)’s and Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s results

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) and Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) compete with each other in the Data Storage Devices sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology plc 47 1.25 N/A 6.19 7.49 Pure Storage Inc. 18 2.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seagate Technology plc and Pure Storage Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology plc 0.00% 83.5% 16.4% Pure Storage Inc. 0.00% -30.3% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.7 beta indicates that Seagate Technology plc is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Pure Storage Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seagate Technology plc are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Pure Storage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Pure Storage Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seagate Technology plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Seagate Technology plc and Pure Storage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology plc 1 0 1 2.50 Pure Storage Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Seagate Technology plc’s consensus price target is $46.5, while its potential downside is -7.39%. Pure Storage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 35.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pure Storage Inc. is looking more favorable than Seagate Technology plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seagate Technology plc and Pure Storage Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 78.1% respectively. 56.34% are Seagate Technology plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Pure Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seagate Technology plc -5.35% -2.53% -4.14% 5.88% -14.24% 20.01% Pure Storage Inc. -5.14% -3.01% -32.35% -14.66% -30.65% -5.85%

For the past year Seagate Technology plc had bullish trend while Pure Storage Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seagate Technology plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Pure Storage Inc.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. Its data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves large and mid-size organizations across various industries, such as cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.