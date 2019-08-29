Reviewing Seagate Technology plc (STX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Data Storage Devices company, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seagate Technology plc has 90% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its competitors. 56.34% of Seagate Technology plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.03% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seagate Technology plc and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology plc 0.00% 83.50% 16.40% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Seagate Technology plc and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology plc N/A 47 7.49 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

Seagate Technology plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Seagate Technology plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Seagate Technology plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology plc 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 2.33 2.57 2.72

With consensus price target of $46.5, Seagate Technology plc has a potential downside of -1.38%. As a group, Data Storage Devices companies have a potential upside of 14.02%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Seagate Technology plc’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seagate Technology plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seagate Technology plc -5.35% -2.53% -4.14% 5.88% -14.24% 20.01% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year Seagate Technology plc was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seagate Technology plc are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Seagate Technology plc’s competitors have 1.90 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seagate Technology plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seagate Technology plc.

Volatility & Risk

Seagate Technology plc has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Seagate Technology plc’s peers have beta of 1.57 which is 56.83% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Seagate Technology plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Seagate Technology plc’s peers beat Seagate Technology plc.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.