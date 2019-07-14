Reviewing Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)’s and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s results

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC 9 0.04 N/A 0.61 0.99 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.75 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seadrill Partners LLC and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 4.1% 0.9% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that Seadrill Partners LLC is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Seadrill Partners LLC has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seadrill Partners LLC and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 42.12% and its average price target is $16.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seadrill Partners LLC and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.4% and 99.44%. Insiders held roughly 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -8.17% -17.05% -43.94% -81.43% -82.14% -65% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. -0.7% -14.13% -5.6% -20.52% -43.82% 23.86%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC had bearish trend while Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Seadrill Partners LLC beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.