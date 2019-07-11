Reviewing Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)’s and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s results

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC 9 0.05 N/A 0.61 0.99 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 17 0.24 N/A 4.64 3.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seadrill Partners LLC and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Seadrill Partners LLC. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Seadrill Partners LLC has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mammoth Energy Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seadrill Partners LLC and Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 4.1% 0.9% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2%

Liquidity

Seadrill Partners LLC has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seadrill Partners LLC and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.4% and 80.3%. Insiders held 34.91% of Seadrill Partners LLC shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -8.17% -17.05% -43.94% -81.43% -82.14% -65% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.66% -17.98% -34.68% -43.91% -56.45% -18.3%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC was more bearish than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Seadrill Partners LLC on 10 of the 10 factors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.