Reviewing Seadrill Limited (SDRL)’s and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s results

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 6 0.23 N/A -22.93 0.00 W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.16 N/A 1.25 3.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0% W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seadrill Limited and W&T Offshore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.24% and 63.1% respectively. Seadrill Limited’s share owned by insiders are 27.34%. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc. has 33.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95% W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98%

For the past year Seadrill Limited had bearish trend while W&T Offshore Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors W&T Offshore Inc. beats Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.